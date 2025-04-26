Stranger Things 5: Director on emotional final day filming

We know that this point when it comes to Stranger Things season 5, we are in the midst of an incredibly long waiting game. It is nice to know that it is seemingly coming to Netflix at some point this year, but when? That is where the mystery lies at present.

Well, we can’t exactly give you a lot of answers to this at the moment; at the same time, though, we can share how some people are reacting emotionally to the end of production. It doesn’t matter if you are one of the younger stars or someone who worked for a long time before this; being a part of this world is a seminal moment in anyone’s career.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now, let’s turn things over to director Shawn Levy for a moment. Speaking here to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what he had to say about shooting the final scene:

“It was as emotional as you can imagine and maybe more emotional than you’ve heard. It was happy- it was a relief, because it’s been such a long haul and season 5 was a beast [it] took a year, just to film season 5; there were strikes [and] there were shutdowns.

“But it was also goodbye, but not goodbye to each other, because many of us will stay friends, and stay connected, but goodbye to these stories and goodbye to Hawkins. We all sort of knew on that last day, at that last table read, this was the end of a chapter. We might all go on to great, successful experiences, but you’re lucky if you get one ‘Stranger Things’ in your life.”

We do not think that the end of the original show here is a farewell forever to this world, either. After all, just remember that there is a chance at some spin-offs or other off-shoots of the franchise down the road! It seems like the Duffer Brothers and Netflix are at least thinking about doing something more here.

Related – Get some more news on Stranger Things now, including some other premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into Stranger Things season 5 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







