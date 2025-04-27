This City Is Ours season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare to see This City Is Ours season 1 episode 7 on BBC One next week, there is so much great stuff to be excited about!

Take, for example, the simple fact that there are only two episodes still to go this season, and we do think that they are each going to be stuffed full of some great stuff. Our general sentiment right now is that there are going to be more twists and turns, and also a good bit of danger. Just remember this in the end: Whatever transpires here is also going to carry over to the finale the following week. This City Is Ours has already proven that they have no problem killing people off and with that, they could easily do it all over again here.

Want to learn a little more about what lies ahead now? Then go ahead and check out the full This City Is Ours season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Michael and Jamie’s rivalry is pushed to the limit, causing Michael to reevaluate his life.

What does reevaluating Michael’s life really mean? Well, you can make an argument that he is going to do something to try to separate himself from his current place in life, but here is the problem: Sometimes, you can never truly leave. That may end up being the case even if you think that you can.

No matter how this show ends up concluding, you have to just hope that they deliver a few more buzzworthy moments — that will certainly help it to have an even larger run. (We recognize that British shows do tend to have a shorter run than those in America, but there is still reason to hope that more stories could be told.)

