The Hunting Party season 2: Is renewal news imminent?

If you have been waiting eagerly for some news on The Hunting Party season 2, it is easy to say that we understand! We would love nothing more, after all, than to learn more on the series’ future and sooner rather than later.

So with all of this in mind, we are at least pleased to say that within the next couple of weeks, the odds are pretty high that the show’s future will be revealed one way or another. Also, shall we go ahead and say that we are optimistic?

If you look back at some of the numbers that we saw over the course of the past couple of months, then you likely know that the Melissa Roxburgh series generated some pretty solid numbers week in and week out. It also did that without just an extreme amount of promotion, so why would you ever send a show like this out to pasture? It just feels like the potential here is limitless for there to be a lot more good stuff moving forward and as of right now, that’s what we would put a lot of stock in if you are a fan. The Hunting Party suits what NBC should want — procedural content that also has an ongoing mystery element as well.

Not only do we think that this is a series that is going to be back for more, but we also would not be surprised at all in the event that the series ends up having a larger episode order, as well. Can we get somewhere in the 13-15 episode range? That feels feasible, especially if it airs after a good lead-in like The Voice.

If there is any cause for concern…

The only worry we have about the future of The Hunting Party is that NBC has a ton of shows on the bubble — think this one, Brilliant Minds, Suits LA, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, The Irrational, and Found. Of all these shows, do not be surprised if two or three do end up canceled.

