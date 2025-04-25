Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, April 25, 2025?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We want nothing more than to see more big-time cases with Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast. How can you not, given that there are only a select number of episodes left at this point?

Well, unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and share some bad news: There is no new installment tonight. What is going on here? Well, let’s just start things off here by noting here that there are two hours of Fire Country coming and that is the primary reason why we’re going to be stuck waiting an additional week.

Here is the good news that we can share at the moment — SWAT will return on May 2 with new episodes, and we do tend to think that there are going to be installments throughout the month leading to the series finale. Suffice it to say, that one is going to be emotional and then some. How can it not?

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, though. With that, why not just go ahead and share the full season 8 episode 19 synopsis below?

“Run to Ground” – After an explosive accident at a fruit-packing facility staffed by prison workers, six inmates escape and scatter across the city. Tasked with chasing down the fugitives, Hondo and 20-Squad discover that the worksite explosion was no accident, and that the escapees are working together to carry out a high-stakes robbery. Also, Commander Hicks packs up his office, preparing to vacate the SWAT commander’s post, and Gamble gets sobering news about her jailed father, on S.W.A.T., Friday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

