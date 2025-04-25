Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 11: The gala

For those who are not currently aware, Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 11 is going to be airing on NBC next week. What more can we say about it?

If there is one thing that we can say first and foremost here, it is relatively simple: There are only three episodes left in the series! By virtue of that, we do think it is fair to say that all of these are going to be hugely important and contain a lot of jaw-droppers. When you think about it, it is fair to argue that all things considered, they have to! This is going to be the best way to ensure that there is even a small chance of it coming back for another season. (Right now, we think that the odds of it coming back for more are slim; yet, there is at least a small glimmer of hope that is worth thinking about.)

Below, you can see the full Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 11 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

05/02/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The big night of the gala has arrived, but nothing goes as planned for Birdie, Catherine, Brett and Alice. TV-14

Now, just from that tiny description alone, we do tend to think that this is going to be one of the most chaotic stories the season. We are thinking here in a way that is similar to a Real Housewives show where 90% of the time, the biggest events tend to take place during either charity events or fancy dinners. Why not have this be one of those places where almost every secret under the sun ends up being revealed? For now, that is at least something that is well-worth concentrating on.

