YOU season 5: Is a spin-off being considered?

We know that YOU season 5 is now over and with that, so is the story of Joe Goldberg. Penn Badgley’s character has been arrested. We don’t think the writers are ever going to do that, mostly because this is a character who has received his just desserts.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just go ahead and ponder the following: Is there any chance that some sort of spin-off happens in the future?

With just about any popular show out there, we do think it is fair to wonder about this sort of thing. However, within this particular world it feels unlikely. Who would it even be about? That’s a product of a lot of confusion in the end, and we tend to think everyone is better off here to move forward.

Based at least on what we are hearing at this point, it does feel like some of the powers-that-be agree. Speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what co-showrunner Justin W. Lo had to say:

I think it’s an interesting concept. I think that part of what makes You so successful is Penn Badgley as Joe. I personally haven’t gone down the road of what it would be like for a show centered around his son because I just think that the part of the DNA of You is so much Penn playing Joe.

Now, could there be some shows down the road that are a little bit similar to this? In theory sure. However, we hardly think that it is something Netflix is going to rush into when they have no real reason to do that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

