Happy Face season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Case closed?

Next week on Paramount+ we are going to have a chance to see Happy Face season 1 episode 8 — are you ready for the finale?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that it appears as though the Annaleigh Ashford – Dennis Quaid series is going to be delivering a certain amount of closure, at least for the time being. We always tend to think that a series like this can come back in some shape or form, even if it inspired by true events. Of course, that’s something that can be better figured out a little bit further on down the road.

So what exactly is the next story going to be? Below, you can see the full Happy Face season 1 episode 8 (“The Star”) synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Melissa solves the case; Keith suffers an attack; Ben faces consequences for his actions.

Of course, this is the sort of episode where you are going to have a chance to see a lot of different stories come together and if nothing else, we do think that the producers are going to do whatever you possibly can to ensure they deliver on something that is buzzworthy. After all, you can argue that despite the names attached to the show, it has been under the radar for the bulk of its run. As for why that is, the only real answer we have is just that it is extremely hard to get a lot of attention when you are a new show on a streaming service that is not Netflix these days. You often need to have either mass critical acclaim or some sort of viral moment to really get over-the-top a lot of the time.

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Happy Face season 1 finale?

How do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates soon.

