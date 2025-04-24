Ghosts season 4 episode 21 spoilers: Meet Kyle

There are a couple of things worth noting here entering Ghosts season 4 episode 21 — so where in the world do we start?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Kyle” is the penultimate story of the season and whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over into the finale — at least thematically. This is also going to be a really interesting half-hour thanks in part to Ben Feldman stopping by as the title character. He is someone who has more in common with Sam than almost anyone else on the planet — so what does that actually mean? Well, we could find out sooner rather than later.

If you want to get a few more details now all about what is ahead, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Kyle” – Sam and Jay’s relationship is tested when Kyle (Ben Feldman), a handsome living who shares Sam’s ability to see ghosts, arrives at Woodstone B&B, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 1 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So why will this be so difficult on Jay? Well, a lot may just come down to insecurity. It is important to remember that this is someone who for the better part of the past few years, has tried extremely hard to connect with Sam over the Ghosts. However, it is hard to do when he cannot actually see them. Sure, there have been some ways in which he’s gotten creative with it, but that is hardly the same thing as the ability that Sam has.

Given Feldman’s history in comedy, the one thing that we can say with confidence is this: We are prepared to laugh.

