Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 19: The feud

If there is anything that feels clear at this point entering Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 19 on CBS, it is this: Things may never be that stable between these two families.

After all, consider the following here: The whole relationship came about chaotically, so why wouldn’t it continue to the case? Also, you are adding to the drama thanks in part to people like Meemaw, who managed to get involved in things in unexpected ways … but also through measures that are not entirely her own fault.

“Snitch v. Deadbeat” – Mandy has to help Meemaw (Annie Potts) collect money from her dad when he loses some bets, while Georgie tries to intervene between his grandmother and his father-in-law, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, May 1 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON stars Annie Potts and Criag T. Nelson guest star.

There are only a handful of episodes left this season and we do tend to think all of them will be important. Unfortunately, they may not be too rosy for our main characters here. Unless the title and/or the history of The Big Bang Theory are looking to trick us, we already know to some effect how all of this is going to end … at east at first. There is always a chance that the two do find their way back to each other, right?

What do you most want to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 19 next week?

Also, what have you thought about this first season overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

