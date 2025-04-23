Chicago PD season 12 episode 20 return date: ‘Black Ice’

After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago PD season 12 episode 20 return date? What about a larger look ahead?

Of course, there are a wide array of great things that we can share here, but let’s just kick things off with a little bit of the bad news: Unfortunately, you will not be seeing anything more on the network in seven days. April 30 marks the final hiatus presumably this season, as there are three more stories to tell until the season is over. Within those, there are a number of things to look forward to, whether it be a major crisis involving Reid or the eventual wedding between Ruzek and Burgess that has been several years in the making.

Now that we’ve mapped all of that out, let’s just a look in particular at the show’s May 7 return. The title for Chicago PD season 12 episode 20 is “Black Ice,” and the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage:

05/07/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking. TV-14

There is no mention of Reid in here, so we are moving into this particular episode with the assumption that a huge, character-specific arc is ahead and we better be prepared for that first and foremost. We would love nothing more than to see Adam keep getting some sort of great material, but also eventually some peace. The wedding could prove some but even with that, we’re well-aware of the fact that there are some other obstacles he will need to overcome. TV wedding episodes are rarely ones in which everything is just fully happy and romantic by the time that we get to the end of them.

