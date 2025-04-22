Heartstopper will end with movie, rather than season 4, at Netflix

For everyone out there who loved Heartstopper at Netflix, let’s just say that we’ve got a mixture of good and bad news to report.

First and foremost, the good news: The beloved LGBTQ+ series is going to continue in the form of a movie. However, this is going to serve as the farewell to the show. There will not be a season 4 proper, but at least we will have a chance to see the TV version of this story end.

In a statement (per TVLine), here is some of what executive producer Alice Oseman had the following to say about the series coming to a close:

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story … I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans… for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Now if you are curious to learn more about what the overall narrative will be, just take a look at the official logline:

“Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.

“Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

After everything that we have seen with this show and these characters, is there a chance that we’re going to get a happy conclusion to the story? It would be such a bummer at this point if that didn’t happen.

What do you think about Heartstopper concluding with a movie at Netflix?

How do you think that we are going to see everything conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

