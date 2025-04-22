Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Lillian’

Next week on Fox, you will have a chance to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6 — so what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s go ahead and note that “Lillian” is going to be one of those stories that is all sorts of complicated — and for a number of different reasons. You are going to see a ton of twists and turns, and there is something to be excited about by virtue of that. Of course, none of this will take away what happened with Nikki, but that’s something we do have to deal with for the rest of the season.

Without further ado, let’s just share some details on the story itself. Below, you can see the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

An accomplished playwright is kidnapped prior to a local theatre’s grand reopening. MPU discovers that the victim and her partner had received a video threat ordering them to shut down the troubled theater, which had previously been severely damaged in a fire decades earlier killing 87, or the playwright will be burned to death. Meanwhile, Jason asks Wayne to track down who’s the father of Sidney’s baby in the all-new “Lillian” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, Apr 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-214) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

As for what is happening beyond this episode…

Well, let’s just say that the long-term future of Alert still remains unclear. We are in a spot right now where CBS is deciding the future for some of their shows and with that in mind, doesn’t it make sense that we see Fox do the same thing here? The ratings may not be spectacular for this show but at the same time, it is clear there is an established formula that works.

