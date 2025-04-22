St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 18 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 18 — the finale is almost here! Are you ready for whatever could be coming up next?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that the title for this episode is “This Place is Our Everything,” which is a sign that there could be a lot of emotional content spread out over the course of this. Sure, this is still a comedy, though, and there should be a lot of reasons to laugh along the way.

Below, you can see the full St. Denis Medical season 1 episode 18 synopsis with a few more details on what is to come:

04/29/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : A storm causes chaos in the Emergency Department. Alex is torn between an obligation to her husband and her co-workers’ needs. Joyce goes on a spending spree with found money. TV-14

So, is there going to be some sort of major cliffhanger here? Well, you could argue that at least insofar as a comedy goes. We would be shocked if there is anything that is life-or-death in nature, but we do think that the writers are going to want to keep people excited for whatever the next chapter is going to be.

So, when are you going to have a chance to see the next season?

We wish that there was a clear answer to this but in the end, we do tend to think that you are going to be waiting a little while longer. As of right now, it is our general feeling that a timeslot will be revealed at upfronts in May — if the show is on the NBC fall schedule, then you are going to get more of a firm announcement at some point in June.

