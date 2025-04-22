FBI: International season 4 episode 20 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an FBI: International season 4 episode 20 return date? It is hard to blame you! We are right there with you and because of that, we simply hope that there is more to share here sooner rather than later.

First and foremost, let’s just start this article off here by noting some of the bad news: There is no installment next week. April 29 marks the final week that this show is on hiatus, as there will be episodes from there on out until we get to the series finale. Yes, we would love to not have to phrase it in that particular form, but here we are. The series has been canceled.

As alluded to earlier, unfortunately there is not too much that we can formally share right now about the show’s May 6 return to the air. To try and compensate for that, though, we’re happy to at least give you something about the final two episodes, currently set for May 13 and and May 20. Take a look below…

Part One, “Herbivore Man” – When an American student and sex worker is murdered in Budapest, similarities to a recent case in Japan lead the Fly Team to partner with detectives from Tokyo, on part one of the two-part series finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Part Two, “Gaijin” – The Fly Team discovers they’re on the trail of a serial killer, taking the investigation, and Mitchell, to Japan to put an end to the international killing spree, on part two of the two-part series finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We hope that there is at least some closure come the end of the season — after all, we have yet to hear any evidence that someone else is picking the show up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

