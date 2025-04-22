Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/22/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, what else can we say about the spin-offs Most Wanted and International?

Well, at the moment, let’s just go ahead and share the good and bad news. The good news here is that you ARE going to see new episodes of all three of these shows tonight. Isn’t that worthy of celebration? We tend to think so! However, the bad news is that for International and Most Wanted in general, they only have a tiny number of episodes left until they are done. They were recently canceled and as of right now, we see no evidence that this is going to be changed.

So for now, let’s just share a little bit of what you can expect to see tonight — take a look at the three synopsis below:

FBI season 7 episode 19, “Partner” – After a young girl goes missing in Queens, the team discovers the kidnappers used her as leverage to carry out a major explosives heist, sending them on a hunt for the dangerous culprits. Meanwhile, Scola and Dani begin working on their footing as partners, on FBI, Tuesday, April 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 19, “Flinch Now and It’s Over” – When a suspected American arms dealer with a lengthy rap sheet pops up in Vienna with stolen weapons, the Fly Team sends Mitchell and Smitty undercover to try to infiltrate his operation. During the mission, Smitty enters muddy waters while working with the suspect’s wife. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s biological father (recurring guest star Kenny Johnson) shows up in Budapest after being released from prison to seek him out despite Mitchell’s disinterest, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19, “Starman” – The Fugitive Task Force investigates the kidnapping of a high-profile astronaut in connection with other disappearances in the area, landing them in the wild world of adult content creators. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to see eye to eye, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There will be a week of repeats seemingly after this — following that, though, the home stretch of the story will be here!

