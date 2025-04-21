FBI season 7 episode 19 spoilers: A ‘Partner’ origin story?

For those who are not aware right now for whatever reason, FBI season 7 episode 19 is going to be coming on CBS tomorrow night. What more can we really say about it?

Well, the title for this episode is “Partner” and on paper, it feels like there is a pretty simple reason for that: This story could be an opportunity to explore the dynamic between Scola and Dani. We recognize that he has gone through quite a lot this season when it comes to finding a new partnership for himself, but could this one prove stable? You have to hope so.

If you look below, you can see the FBI season 7 episode 19 synopsis with some further information all about what is coming:

“Partner” – After a young girl goes missing in Queens, the team discovers the kidnappers used her as leverage to carry out a major explosives heist, sending them on a hunt for the dangerous culprits. Meanwhile, Scola and Dani begin working on their footing as partners, on FBI, Tuesday, April 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we do not think that we are going to get some super-clear answer on any of this until we get around to the end of the season — and at that point, the producers will be excited to think a little bit more about season 8. The show has already been around for two more seasons and by virtue of that, there is an opportunity to plan ahead here. (We certainly wish that other shows in the franchise had that change.)

