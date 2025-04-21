All American season 7 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see All American season 7 episode 12 on The CW, it is fair to feel a wide array of emotions.

So, where should we start things off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that there are only two episodes left moving forward, and what happens next week is almost certainly going to carry into the finale. What adds even more to the chaos here is the fact that there is no clearly defined season 8 renewal. This is the last show remaining from The CW’s former regime in a way, and we do have an attachment to it. However, at the same time, we know that the ratings are down. You have to have a certain cognizance of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So what will the next story be? Below, you can see the full All American season 7 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

In the aftermath of his attack, Jordan finds comfort in Olivia and Layla’s support. They push him to finally speak with Cassius about their unresolved conflict. KJ tries to make things up to Tori. Elsewhere, Coop tries to help Khalil overcome his overwhelming guilt about Jordan’s situation, but Jordan himself wonders if Khalil would be better off without him in his life. Finally, Layla offers comfort to Khalil, and Jordan makes a big decision. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by David Strauss (#712).

Ultimately, we do tend to think that having Olivia back at this point is important; moving into the end of the season, that element of nostalgia is critical. You want to see the show really represent the totality of its story close to the finale. After all, if this is the final season, you want to think that the series is ending in the biggest way possible.

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 7 episode 12 on The CW next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







