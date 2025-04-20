NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17 promo: Who is Sandman?

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17 on CBS tomorrow night, we tend to think everything is going to be crazy. How can it not, based on what we saw at the end of episode 16?

There are a few things that the prequel has done a great job at over the course of time, but one of the biggest ones being an ongoing mystery that has remained all sorts of compelling from the start. We’ve known about the Sandman sniper, but learning that it was not so simple as Bugs was both exciting and a little refresher for a show like this. Sandman is still out there and by virtue of that, we have to wonder precisely who they are.

Now, we have seen a number of theories out there suggesting that the character could be someone we’ve come to know over the course of the season. This does leave us in a scenario where we have to raise a lot of questions all about everyone we’ve met — whether they be a significant character or someone who has lurked in the background.

In general, our hope here is that we’re going to be seeing a big-time twist at the end of the episode, one that does make us question almost everything as we move forward. What is Gibbs ultimately going to take away from this story? Maybe the message here is “trust no one,” or maybe the Sandman story is all about just how dangerous and emotionally taxing this job really is. There is a lot of stuff that does still need to be revealed.

You can see a full promo for what is ahead now over here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

