MobLand season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Funeral for a Friend’

As we prepare to see MobLand season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, it is clear that there is a lot to be excited about. How can there not be, all things considered?

Let’s just start that “Funeral for a Friend” is one of those stories that could bring a lot of different crises, some potential deaths, and a whole lot more. Our sentiment is that this is a chance that we are going to see alliances shift, and that is exactly what producers want. If this is going to be a hugely successful series, it is pretty clear that you have to find ways to keep people guessing! Fingers crossed that we have that for a rather long time here. There is no official season 2 as of yet, but the viewership here indicates that it could very well be coming back.

If you look below, you can see the full MobLand season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some additional insight on what lies ahead:

Kevin and Harry assess scenarios in a search for insurance and an exit strategy; looking for a way back in, Brendan approaches Seraphina; left to their own devices, Bella and Jan commiserate; Richie makes a proposal; Maeve strikes.

No matter what happens here, this is going to be a crazy freight-train over the course of the past several weeks. People are likely going to die; if they don’t, wouldn’t this world feel a little bit artificial? You have to go into the rest of the series with the pretense that someone could perish at just about any moment; why in the world would you think otherwise?

Of course, the title of “Funeral for a Friend” alone could make you think that someone could be dying during it; we just don’t want to sit here and say that anything is totally certain.

