Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/20?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We would certainly understand the uncertainty this week.

After all, just consider the fact that it is Easter Sunday! Why wouldn’t there be a little bit of questioning about this. We obviously want more of the series before too long, but it is also clear that this is a night where the ratings would suffer. With that, Last Week Tonight is not going to be on the air come April 20.

So when are you going to see Oliver back with more timely segments? Luckily, it is not going to be an extremely long week — the next episode is slated to air on April 27 at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time, following the penultimate episode of The Righteous Gemstones and then the second episode of The Rehearsal season 2. There is no shortage of segments that Oliver can discuss and because of that, this is one of those situations where it may be hard to predict any one thing.

In general, we do think that it is fair to say that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is going to do another 30-episode season or somewhat close to it; what we are trying to say here is that there will almost certainly be a lot of episodes still to come with a handful of assorted breaks here and there. We imagine that the next extended break of more than a week or two will probably come in the summer, but there is going to be plenty of time in order to talk about that.

If there is one thing that we personally want from the show at this point, it is rather simple: Some more international news! This show has a perspective that few others out there really do.

