This City is Ours season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A power struggle

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a great chance to dive into This City is Ours season 1 episode 6. What more can we say now?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that if you love action, this hour has the potential to be the best one that we’ve seen so far. We are talking here about a story that will feature a back-and-forth between Michael and Jamie at the center. You can argue that in some ways, this was inevitable and yet, at the same time it is exciting to watch play out.

Want to get a better sense of what more could be coming? Then just check out the full This City is Ours season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Michael and Jamie agree to a winner-takes-all fight to decide who leads the gang, while a disappointed Diana has reached her wits’ end.

Of course, it is worth noting that following what you see tonight, there are only going to be three more episodes — and we anticipate that all of those are going to stuffed full of drama, twists, and a whole lot more. We do tend to think that the series is not interested in just being defined by what happened to Sean Bean early on in the season, especially since that is not altogether different from what happens to Sean Bean on the vast majority of its shows. We tend to think that the story is really all about finding a place and holding onto a certain element of power — and with that, what you are about to see could end up serving as a microcosm for things to come.

