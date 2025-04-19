Upload season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of April 2025, are we going to learn about an Upload season 4 premiere date? Well, let’s just say that we hope so! Filming has been done for a while on the series and because of that, we are just waiting for a big announcement to be made.

Why haven’t we heard about it yet? Well, let’s just say that the answer here is relatively two-fold. First and foremost, let’s just say that Prime Video does tend to operate under their own schedule, and it is crazy to make assumptions as to when they will or will not release things. The best thing that you can do here is simply be patient. Upload is also a show that has a long post-production window, or at least that is the case when you compare it to a lot of the other series that are out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a chance that we’re going to get more news before the end of the month? Well, in theory, let’s just say that it is possible … but we also would not bank on it. For now, we are moving forward with the hope that you could dive back into the Robbie Amell series at some point this fall. It makes at least a little bit of sense, right?

As for what we know about the final season…

There is not that much in the way of public information out there, but all insight at present is that you will learn pretty quick which one of the two Nathans ended up making it past the cliffhanger. From here, the future of either Ingrid or Nora will be a little more mapped out.

Most of the series regulars on Upload are good characters; because of that, we do tend to think that they will get a happy ending in some form. We just have to wait and see what that looks like.

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 4 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







