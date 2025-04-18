Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10: ‘Seasons’

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10. What lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that this is a story that is titled “Seasons,” and that it will not serve as the end of the story. There are at least a few more after the fact it seems, and that means that nothing else necessarily has to be rushed. Let’s just hope for a few big reveals along the way, as the last thing we need to see here is things necessarily be rushed.

Below, you can see the full Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

04/25/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Alice welcomes a new addition to the family to snap Doug out of his funk. Catherine is torn as she must help sell her childhood home. Birdie receives surprising news that changes everything. Brett teams up with Melissa to care for their sick kids. TV-14

What are the long-term prospects?

Well, this is where we will say that for the second straight week, the show posted a slight improvement in the live + same-day ratings. It does at least seem on paper like moving the series to Friday nights was helpful. Does that mean that we are going to see it come back for another season 2? Hardly. It still is on the bubble and we are relatively pessimistic about the show’s prospects. The only way that we could see it coming back here is in the event that the show manages to generate a lot of good streaming numbers — and that is a hard thing to figure out in advance, as this is not information that is revealed to the public.

