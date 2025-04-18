Ransom Canyon season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there a chance that a Ransom Canyon season 2 is going to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road already?

Well, if there is one thing that we really should do first and foremost, it is acknowledge that there may be a lot of people out there not even super-aware of the romantic Western yet. By virtue of that, why not set the stage a little bit further? The logline indicates not only what the adaptation is about, but some of the main cast members, as well:

Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.

As for what the future holds, Netflix has yet to renew the show, so total viewership is going to matter greatly — as will how many people will watch the show the whole way through. We can at least note that those involved in the show would like to see it renewed and on paper, it has a great chance.

After all, let’s just put it this way — why wouldn’t this show come back? It feels like you’ve got a little bit of Virgin River and Yellowstone rolled together here, and both of them were incredibly successful.

