Law & Order season 24 episode 20 return date: ‘Sins of the Father’

Following tonight’s big crossover, do you want to get the Law & Order season 24 episode 20 return date over at NBC? What about more intel on the future?

Well, we do of course think that there is a lot that we can get into on this particular subject, but it only feels right to start (at least for now) with some of the bad news: You will be waiting a little while to see what is next. Much like with SVU and the rest of the Thursday-night lineup, there are no new episodes next week. Instead, the plan is for all of these shows to return on May 1, which hopefully will lead to new episodes weekly for the remainder of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what more can we say about Law & Order season 24 episode 20? Well, the title for the story is “Sins of the Father,” which may be one of the most frequently-used episode titles in TV history. (There is actually a recent Organized Crime episode with a similar name to it.) Meanwhile, the synopsis below indicates what you will see:

When a car mechanic is murdered execution-style, Shaw and Riley suspect his job was a cover for more sinister talents; as the trail gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime.

As for the long-term future of the show, we tend to think that a season 25 is likely to happen, even if there is no official green light as of yet. We do recognize that Wolf Entertainment shows are hardly invincible, especially since CBS recently canceled two FBI spin-offs; yet, at the same time, we do think that at this point, one of the most iconic series in TV history does deserve a worthy conclusion, no matter when that is.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Law & Order season 24 episode 20 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







