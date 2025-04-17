Ghosts season 4 episode 20 spoilers: Stephanie returns

As we prepare to see Ghosts season 4 episode 20 on CBS next week, is there one specific thing to look forward to? Well, let’s just say that this story will not just move forward the season-long arc about Jay’s restaurant, but also bring back a familiar face. The prom ghost is back!

What we have always loved about the CBS comedy is that somehow, someway, they do find a way to constantly add to the lore of Woodstone. Sometimes, that means bringing in new characters; at other points, it is simply giving us some chances to learn more about the people we’ve already met. This particular episode seems to be more of the latter.

If you look below, you can see the full Ghosts season 4 episode 20 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago” – When Sam and Jay host a fundraiser for the mayor to earn a favor for Jay’s restaurant, they learn of his bizarre connection to one of Woodstone’s ghosts, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 24 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Odessa Adlon returns as Stephanie, the ghost who died on her prom night.

There are only a handful of stories left this season and just by virtue of this alone, of course we do think that each one of them is going to matter that much more. Our hope is that there will be a lot of comedy still, but the producers have found a way to ensure that their finales contain some discussion-worthy moments. Why in the world would that change at this point?

