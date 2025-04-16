Wild Cards season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a number of things that we can say at this point entering Wild Cards season 2 episode 12, but let’s begin with this: The finale is almost here! There are only two episodes left and within these, we anticipate all sorts of crazy stuff. Just think in terms of great twists and turns, but also stuff that actually matters beyond the story-of-the-week.

Are we well aware of the fact that this is a procedural? Sure, but at the same time there has to be something more to keep you excited about the story — and rest assured that the producers are going to lean into that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 12 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) gets new information that leads him to a jazz club and possibly the person responsible for Daniel’s death. Max (Vanessa Morgan) poses as a singer at the club to gather intel. George (Jason Priestley) goes before the parole board (#212). The episode is written by Michael Konyves and directed by James Genn.

Is there a good chance that what you see here ends up carrying straight into the finale? Well, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that. We will have more to say about it next week, but here are some early details to tide you over:

SEASON FINALE – Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) makes a shocking discovery about the criminal kingpin responsible for Daniel’s death, and who is protecting him. Max (Vanessa Morgan), George (Jason Priestley) and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) try to solve the cryptic clues hidden in Ashford’s office (#213). The episode is written by Michael Konyves & James Thorpe and directed by James Genn.

What do you think we are going to see on Wild Cards season 2 episode 12?

How do you feel it is going to set up the finale in the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







