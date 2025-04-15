And Just Like That season 3 premiere date, first trailer revealed

If you have been incredibly eager to learn more info about And Just Like That season 3 at Max, let’s just say that we’ve got some great news today.

Today, the folks over at the streaming service confirmed that the Sex and the City follow-up series is going to be premiering at Thursday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Premiering the show in the evening is something that has become increasingly important to Max, given that they did this recently (and to great success) with another one of their hits in The Pitt.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what is going to be coming up on And Just Like That moving forward? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a trailer that showcases what summer in New York City is like for everyone from Carrie to Charlotte to Miranda. Of course, there are a number of other important characters who will be turning up, with Aidan being among them! Carrie recognizes following the events of the second season that things are complicated between the two, and there is no clear sign that this will officially change.

Among the main players for this season of the series are Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett. There could be other surprises here and there, but the one thing we don’t expect is more of Samantha Jones. Kim Cattrall made her cameo and for now, there is little reason to expect anything more. We’re just glad that we got to see her at all.

What do you most want to see moving into And Just Like That season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







