Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Violet’

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 5. What all lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that “Violet” is one of those stories that could be full of drama — but also emotional content. If you are not over what happened to Nikki (and understandably so), there is going to be a part of her family incorporated into the story. To be specific, we are talking here about Sidney. How is all of that going to play out?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some other updates:

When Violet, a psychiatric patient, escapes her facility, Jason and Mike are shocked to find a letter from Jason and Nikki’s daughter Sidney among her belongings. Mike and Jason go to her halfway house, they realize that she has been off her medication for days and are now concerned for her safety. Meanwhile, Helen takes her new relationship to the next level in the all-new “Violet” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, Apr 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-213) (TV-14 L,S,V)

In general, we do tend to think that there could be a jaw-dropper or two in here, especially since the person who is missing could harm either herself or others.

How are the ratings so far?

Well, so far they are actually not all that different from what we saw in season 2. If it is going to come back for a season 4, that is something that could very-much be a factor. The same goes for the show’s streaming performance. The real question is whether or not Nikki’s death will end up having some sort of long-term impact on the performance, and that remains to be seen.

What do you most want to see moving into Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







