The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Wrecking Ball’

For those of you eager to get more news on The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5 sooner rather than later, we have good news! There is a new installment coming up in just seven days titled “Wrecking Ball” and if a title was ever a harbinger of doom, isn’t this the case?

If you are interested now in what we are going to see throughout, let’s just say that Thony is going to attempt a partnership. As for whether or not they are actually successful, let’s just say that this is something that is up for debate. Meanwhile, the lives of at least one or two characters will be in jeopardy.

If you want to get some other insight now, be sure to check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

As Thony and Jorge work together to protect their families, their differences complicate their arrangement. Back at the hospital, Thony’s integrity is put to the test. When Ramona’s safety is threatened, she and Jorge must act quickly to find out who’s responsible. In a moment of uncertainty, Ramona strikes a secret deal in the all-new “Wrecking Ball” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, Apr 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-405) (TV-14 D,L,V)

What does the long-term future look like?

We know that the show does have some international value, but will that be enough to guarantee a season 5? Let’s just say that the live ratings are down so far versus season 3, but also not by some sort of extreme measurement. With that in mind, we’ll say that if things stay steady, there is a chance that we end up seeing more … but it is also pretty far from guaranteed. Streaming numbers may end up being just as important as anything here, so very much keep that in mind.

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5?

