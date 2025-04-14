Extracted season 1 finale spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Fox, you are finally going to have a chance in order to see the Extracted season 1 finale play out. So, what is going to happen here?

Well, we will be first to say that season 1 finales for reality shows are among the ones we love the most, and there is one simple reason for it: Uncertainty. We’ve never seen the series before and by virtue of that, it feels like there are a wide array of different manners in which the show could end. The contestants are often in the same boat as us and because of that, they can’t really game too far in advance of it. We know that both the survivalists and families back in HQ have fought hard, but who is going to be rewarded the most for their efforts?

Below, you can see the full Extracted season 1 finale synopsis with some further info all about what is ahead:

The four remaining survivalists and their families at HQ go head-to-head in the final survival trial, where only one team will make it to the end, win the competition, and take home $250,000. In the first challenge, the survivalists must correctly guess a five-letter word chosen by their family at HQ to open the final supply drop. Then, in the second challenge, the survivalists must decipher a Morse code puzzle in the all-new “The Final Drop” season finale episode of Extracted airing Monday, Apr 21 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-110) (TV-14 L)

Ultimately, it feels like this finale is going to be a lot about resiliency, but also mental acuity. After going through so much, the brains of some of these contestants could more or less be mush. Who is to say what they will be able to feel like on the other side?

What do you most want to see moving into the Extracted season 1 finale next week?

Who are you rooting for at this particular point? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back — there are even more great updates on the way.

