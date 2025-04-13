Watson season 1 episode 10 spoilers: See Detective Lestrade!

As you prepare to see Watson season 1 episode 10 on CBS next week, are you ready for some ties to Sherlock Holmes? Well, let’s just say that you are going to see Rachel Hayward come on as a version of Detective Lestrade. Obviously, this is a key person within the original source material, but the show has to remix almost every single person for this particular universe.

In the end, we know that there are a few more stories to come this season — so what is going to happen?

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to take a look at the full Watson season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Man with the Alien Hand” – Watson is thrown into a detective case when he is unsure whether the patient he is treating for one of the most rare ailments in the world, alien hand syndrome, is guilty of pushing his brother in front of a bus to his death, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do imagine that in addition to the various parts of Sherlock lore, one of the best things about this series is getting the near-constant opportunity to dive more and more into strange and unheard-of medical cases. It does feel clear that we’re going to have a great chance to dive more into that there and by virtue of it, hopefully the show ups the ante even more heading into the end of the season.

If there is one thing that we do ultimately know at this point, it is simply this: You better be ready for another dose of Moriarty. He is going to be back before it all is said and done.

