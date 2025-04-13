The Pitt season 2: EP on possible spin-off, night-shift story

Is there a chance that we are going to see The Pitt season 2 launch a spin-off, or some other good stuff further on down the road?

Obviously, we more than understand the idea behind that, mostly due to the fact that franchises are more or less all the rage in television these days. Just think about how Paramount+ is rolling with a ton of different things within the Yellowstone and Dexter universes. With the medical drama, you can easily argue that you could do a spin-off just about Dr. Abbot and the night shift, or of course some other part of Pittsburgh that is connected in some way.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, executive producer John Wells noted that there are considerations behind expanding the world … but it is also unlikely to happen for now:

“It’s possible that there will be a season of the show that takes place on the night shift … Whether we would franchise it after…? I think that it would be a little arrogant on our part to think that there’s that much enthusiasm for the show [already]. It’s nice to keep people excited about when it comes back [for Season 2] before we start thinking about how we do five versions of something.”

Ultimately, we just think that for the time being, it is best to just allow this particular version of the series to exist for a little while. This is a show that is coming off of an exceptional first season and because of that, the last thing that you really should be doing is try to go beyond what is currently working. There could always be opportunities to revisit this a little bit later.

