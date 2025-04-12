Mythic Quest canceled at Apple TV+; new ending being crafted

For everyone out there who is interested in seeing more Mythic Quest at Apple TV+, let’s just say we have good and bad news.

Today, it was officially confirmed that there is not going to be another season of the series coming up at the aforementioned streaming service. However, TVLine reports that a bonus ending will be added to the final episode next week to give some more closure. The news is a shame but at the same time, four seasons is a lot for almost any streaming show. A number of them are canceled after just a couple of seasons and with that in mind, it’s had a decent run. What Rob McElhenney has done with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is very much the exception rather than the rule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement, here is what executive producers McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and David Hornsby had to say about the end:

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close … We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

Ultimately, we do appreciate so much what Apple allowed here and honestly, wouldn’t it be nice if more people were to do this down the road? Closure is important to all TV fans, especially when it comes to a situation where you are paying a specific provider to get a handful of shows.

What do you think about Mythic Quest being canceled at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







