Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9: ‘The Cup’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9. What stories will stand out?

Well, first and foremost, it appears as though “The Cup” is going to be one of those stories where there is a singular event front and center. Watching how some of the characters gravitate around that will be fun, and we do honestly hope for an unexpected result.

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then check out the full Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

04/18/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Birdie, Catherine, Brett and Alice put the final touches on their garden before the high-stakes Southeastern Michigan Gardening Cup, where they’ll battle rival Bloomfield Hills. In flash forwards, new details emerge about the fight at the gala. TV-14

We do certainly think that this episode could be important when it comes to giving us some answers. However, at the same time, we don’t exactly think that everything is going to be settled just yet. There are some opportunities still for twists and turns, and that is what a show like this really needs.

As for the long-term future…

We do think that there are a lot of things here that still do need to be settled. The ratings did rise up slightly following the move to Friday nights, but we’re not exactly sure that it will be enough to get the series another chapter. We are moving forward with the thinking that the end of the road is could be here at the end of the season unless there is a dramatic turnaround — or the series performs really well in streaming. The unfortunate truth there is that these are numbers that are not made readily available.

