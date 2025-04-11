Fire Country season 3 episode 18: Last before two-hour finale

As we look towards Fire Country season 3 episode 18 on CBS, let’s just say that there is a lot of good stuff to prepare for.

Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting that this is the final episode before we get around to an epic two-part finale event on April 25. There is a lot of action that is going to happen from here on out, so don’t be surprised if what transpires next week is going to carry forward into the endgame.

Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Eyes and Ears Everywhere” – The station 42 crew responds to a routine house fire that escalates into a dangerous situation for one of their own, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we know that it is a little hard to speculate on things here too much when there is not a specific character mentioned in here. Yet, at the same time you just have to remember the sort of show that this is! We do believe that they want you worried that a major character could be killed off, and for a particularly good reason. This is the nature of the job, one where people are going to constantly be in peril.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and say that we are going to be seeing some personal revelations as well. Fingers crossed here that there’s going to be a good opportunity for the already-renewed season 4 to look and feel different from what we have seen so far.

