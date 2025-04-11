NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 9 arrive — so what more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that “Mango Madness” is going to be the last episode of the show that we get before we get into the big-time finale. This is one that is going to bring a lot of action to the table and yet, at the same time something that could set the table for what else is ahead. There is a season 3 coming down the road and yet,

To get a few more details now all about what is to come, we suggest that you check out the NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Mango Madness” – The team battles searing temperatures to investigate the death of a U.S. Marine corporal killed during a joint training exercise between U.S. and Australian troops, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, April 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For the time being, the biggest question that we have is rather simple: What does that even mean? The only time that we get mad about mangos is when there are no mangos. Yet, we understand why tensions would be high here since this is one of those cases where things could go wrong really quickly. Also, the last thing that you want to do is do something that is going to eventually turn into an international incident. That is one of those worries that may creep around, somewhere deep into the back of your head.

