Top Chef season 22 episode 6 spoilers: A major pickle

As we get ourselves prepared to see Top Chef season 22 episode 6, what all can we say about the challenges to come?

Well, first and foremost, let us begin here by noting that this is going to be a really fun episode just from the vantage point of seeing strange, creative culinary creations. This is a part of what happens when you have a Quickfire Challenge with very few ingredients, and then an Elimination one with a polarizing ingredient like pickles front and center. You can either go for perhaps the most elegant use of them, or go completely off the wall and shock the judges with the flavor. Given just how many different dishes these people have been served over the years, we do think that there is a certain amount of inherent value in going a little more off the wall.

Below, you can see the full Top Chef season 22 episode 6 synopsis to get some more insight now al about what is ahead:

Top Chef Masters alum Susur Lee and Jet Bent-Let join Kristen for the Quickfire Challenge, where the chefs must create a dish using a limited amount of ingredients; for the Elimination Challenge, the chefs must create dishes that highlight pickles.

We do think that we’re at a point now where the competition is going to get infinitely more intense, and one of the big reasons why is that the contestants have a few challenges under their belt. To some extent they know what to expect and yet, at the same time, this hardly means that anything is going to come form them altogether easily. Just go ahead and be prepared, as we have a feeling that there are going to be a number of other peaks and valleys.

