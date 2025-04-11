Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14: Dianna Agron to appear

We know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to tonight’s Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14 — why not add Dianna Agron?

In a post on Instagram earlier today, the ABC show officially confirmed that the Glee alum is re-teaming with former executive producer Ryan Murphy for at least one episode. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the episode tonight, it goes as follows: “Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery receives troubling news, Max and Tristan step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain Massey’s stress takes a physical toll.”

There is an element of nostalgia baked into this, given that Agron played a cheerleader named Quinn during the early days of the Fox musical comedy. She has appeared since the show in a number of smaller movies, but has not starred in any mainstream television show in quite some time. There is a part of us who would like to see this end up bridging the gap to something more down the road, whether it be a season of American Horror Story or something else within the Murphy umbrella. (We are still waiting to see if there is going to be a season 2 of Doctor Odyssey down the line.)

For the sake of tonight, though, let’s just hope that Dianna has a chance to have a little bit of fun. After all, we tend to think that there is a lot of really great stuff that you are going to have a chance to see here, especially since Agron notes that her role could be set in another period of time.

