Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Grotesquerie season 2 between now and the end of April?

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that this is one of those shows that it is easy to want back — and immediately. After all, remember for a moment here that the Niecy Nash-Betts show ended in a way where you should be eager for more. We still don’t know the truth about the killer, or the state of the world. (Heck, you can still argue whether we are seeing the real world at all at this point — the Ryan Murphy drama is so intentionally confusing at this point.)

So is there a serious chance that we are going to get news on a season 2 renewal in the near future? In a word, yes. We do think that there’s a good chance that we will have some sort of insight shared, whether it be a renewal or some long-term plans. The best way to get more people excited to go back and watch season 2 is if they know there is some stability ahead.

Remember that a show like Grotesquerie films in such a quick manner that even if news on season 2 is announced today, there is time for it to actually be filmed in its totality and then air in the fall. That is something that, at least for the time being, you do not need to worry all that much about. (The only thing to wonder is if American Horror Story will be top priority, and FX is going to work to get it back on the air first.)

Is there anything that you are eager to see moving into Grotesquerie season 2?

Do you think that there will be some more news shared on it before too long? Be sure to share in the attached comments! One you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

