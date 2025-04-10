The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: Summer confirmed?

If you are incredibly eager to see The Morning Show season 4 premiere over at Apple TV+, there is pleasant news to share!

So, where do we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that at some point this summer, you will see Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast back. If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sizzle reel that confirms further the approximate return date for the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

As great as it may be to know this, though, this is where we do have to share that Apple is still not giving that much away regarding the story. It has been confirmed for a while that The Morning Show will be telling some stories this season themed around an election, so you do have that to think about. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that there are some big questions surrounding Bradley Jackson and whether or not redemption is possible for a character like her. Remember that she went to the FBI with her brother after the events of the finale, and her destroying that January 6 footage could have some massive repercussions.

So what is ahead for Alex Levy? Well, we know that she is working actively to be more of an executive than ever, and that could be exciting. However, at the same time, you do still have to wonder who (if anyone) could stand in her way. We do envision that there could be some conflict — we just hope that there is a lot of screen time for her and Bradley together, as this was one of the major problems with season 3. Why take away something that really helped to make the show stand out in the first place?

What are you the most eager to see as we prepare for The Morning Show season 4 over at Apple TV+?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







