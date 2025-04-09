Good Cop / Bad Cop season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the end of season 1 today, is there going to be a Good Cop / Bad Cop season 2 over at The CW? Or, is the series done?

Well, let’s start here first and foremost by noting that at the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed regarding the future. That is true for us in America, but also audiences north of the border in Canada, where the show airs on CTV.

Does the series have a chance of coming back? We certainly think so, especially when you consider that this sort of whodunnit show is always going to generate some solid ratings. It is hard to judge it based on the live numbers in America alone, mostly because it is really about what matters to the network when it comes to its financial considerations. One of the reasons why they’ve moved to the co-production model is to ease the investment burden on them.

One other thing that Good Cop / Bad Cop has going for it just comes via star power, given that Leighton Meester has a long CW history that dates all the way back to their time on Gossip Girl. Meanwhile, she also has a role in season 2 of Nobody Wants This, which is an extremely successful show that could increase the spotlight on her further.

When could another season premiere?

Well, provided that it ends up being renewed for another chapter, our general feeling is that there is a good shot that we end up seeing it at some point moving into winter or spring 2026. If there are only eight episodes again, that does give The CW a good bit of flexibility in terms of when they want to air it. They do not have to narrow it down to just a small window of time.

