Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A museum

If you have not heard as of yet, next week the Abbott Elementary season 4 finale is poised to air — so what can we say now?

Well, for starters, the title for the installment is “Please Touch Museum,” which is a reference to a real and pretty-important place in Philadelphia. Yet, at the same time it may not be one of those spots anyone outside the city is familiar with. We are curious to see how this factors into the story, but also presents some challenges for the teachers.

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

Abbott Elementary goes on a schoolwide field trip to the Please Touch Museum, which has some of the older kids skeptical.

Of course, here is where we do come in now to say that there is a fifth season that has already been greenlit and thanks to this, we’re thrilled to not have to worry about the long-term future. Instead, the only question we have is how in the world we’re going to get there, including if there will be a cliffhanger in some form. Given that this is a comedy, it feels fair to say that the show will not be pulling any sort of dramatic jaw-dropper. Yet, there are ways for characters to share and evolve. We do ultimately think that with a series like this, it is important that every single season is different from the last — though you can of course debate about the exact particulars of how that works.

In the end, we mostly just feel for the teachers in this episode because trying to deal with kids who are “too cool for school” is always a challenge — if you try to discipline them, that can just cause them to act up even more.

