The Rookie season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Tim’s strange message

Next week on The Rookie season 7 episode 14, you are going to see things get a little bit complicated — especially for Tim Bradford.

After all, what is the focus for “Mad About Murder” going to be? Let’s just say that this is where the character finds himself at the center of some really complicated stuff. What happens when he gets a bizarre message? Is he going to have any help to figure it out? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is a good question to wonder about.

Below, you can see the full The Rookie season 7 episode 14 synopsis with more insight as to what you can expect:

Tim receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles helps update the department’s training videos.

Is it a little weird to have a synopsis that does mention either Chen or Nolan? Sure, but this is an ensemble show and we do think that there will be opportunities to learn more about their roles in the story soon enough. We are moving deeper and deeper into the home stretch of the season and as a result of that, we do believe that everything will get more intense. All things considered, doesn’t it have to?

Some bonus scoop!

Well, let’s just note here that the April 22 episode is going to be another opportunity to see a documentary-style story. Here is what ABC is saying about it right now:

Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person’s case connected to John.

What does this mean? Well, consider us more than a little curious.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 14 when it airs?

Have any prediction as to how this will impact Bradford? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

