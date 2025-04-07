Is The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House new tonight on CBS, 4/7?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Not only that, but what can we also say about Poppa’s House to go along with it?

Given that we are close to May sweeps, we do think this is the time where a lot of us crave new episodes and sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, you are not going to get any tonight. Because of this being the NCAA title game in college basketball, we are going to be waiting for an extra week to see both of these shows back. We do think that there will be a solid run the rest of the season after that, leading up to the finales airing later this spring.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

We’ll have more time to discuss the finales a little bit later on down the road. For the time being, let’s just set the stage by checking out the synopses for both of the shows below.

The Neighborhood season 7 episode 16, “Welcome to the Sting” – Calvin and Marty send Courtney on a mission to find out information about Fuse Box’s impressive new rival. Meanwhile, Malcolm attends an event for his creative writing program at USC, where he scores a meeting with a book agent, Lisa (Angelique Cabral), on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April. 14 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Poppa’s House season 1 episode 16, “Game of Phones” – In order to show how disconnected everyone in the family has become, Poppa confiscates all cell phones and starts a fun game of truth or dare, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, April. 14 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, prepare for a lot of laughs across both shows, and hopefully, there will be at least breadcrumbs to what we could see later on.

What do you think we are going to see on The Neighborhood and Poppa’s House when the shows come back?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







