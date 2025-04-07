Is All American new tonight on The CW, April 7, 2025?

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Of course, we tend to think that there are so many reasons to be excited for what’s to come. We are in the home stretch of the season and because of that, every single story you see is going to be that much more intense. At this point, isn’t that inevitable?

Without further ado, though, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — after all, the football drama is off the air. We tend to think that the break is due in part to a real-life event going on via the National Title game in college basketball; luckily, it is a short break, and we know that the cast and crew are going to be back on Monday, April 14.

Do you want to learn a little more insight now all about what lies ahead? Well, then go ahead and check out the full All American season 7 episode 10 synopsis:

TACKLING PROBLEMS – The Eagles are nearing a record as the last game of the season approaches. When Cassius decides to bench his starters, KJ fights for their right to play. Amina returns from Baltimore, and she’s determined to save Khalil from the threats he’s facing. Khalil finally turns to Coop for help. Elsewhere, Layla helps Breonna and Coop find their way. Meanwhile, KJ and Tori’s relationship reaches a turning point, and Amina is surprised by Khalil’s actions. Lastly, Cassius and KJ get an unexpected visit. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#710).

Is this the final season?

We do tend to think that at least for now, this is something that you do have to be worried about. The ratings for the series are not what they once was, and you also have to remember that this is the final major show for The CW under its old business model. At some point it could conclude, and it may very well be soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

