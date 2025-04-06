When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: April 2025 update

With us now in April 2025, are we inching ever closer to getting some big news when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just share the good and bad news. The good news is that there will be a season 13 over at Hallmark Channel. However, the bad news is that you will not see it anytime soon. Sure, When Hope Calls is out there to tide some people over, but we know that for others, the real focus here is the story of Elizabeth, Nathan, and others. You are going to be waiting for a bit longer to see them return to television. We do not expect a premiere date announcement anytime soon.

So is there anything more that we can say at the moment? Well, it feels fair to start things off here by noting that you are going to have a chance to see production kick off most likely in the summer. After that, it is our hope that we start to see some casting news or insight as to what lies ahead.

In general here, the thing that we are perhaps the most aware of at present is the simple fact that When Calls the Heart is not going to look or feel the same as it has over the past few years. After all, it is our general feeling that when the premiere arrives, we are going to be seeing Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack away from Hope Valley, and for good reason. Getting Jack proper treatment is always going to be top priority and while we have our concerns, we do tend to think he will be okay.

