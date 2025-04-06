The City is Ours season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Is Michael ready?

Following what you see this week on BBC One, do you want to learn a little bit more about The City is Ours season 1 episode 4?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that if you love chaos, the plan here is for the series to continue to deliver the goods. This is one of those shows that is twisted and is going to move its characters in some darker directions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should go ahead and recognize that some viewers may not be super-aware that the series even exists as of that. Because of this, let’s just start off by sharing the official synopsis for the series below:

Set and filmed in Liverpool, with additional filming in Spain, This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, working for his friend and the gang leader Ronnie. When Ronnie begins to hint at retirement, Michael too begins to imagine another life. Because, for the first time in his life, Michael is in love. For the first time in his life, he sees beyond the day-to-day, he sees a future: something to win and something to lose – Diana.

Meanwhile, the full The City is Ours season 1 episode 4 synopsis gives you a better sense of what is to come:

Back in Liverpool, tension brews as Michael assumes leadership. Meanwhile, Michael and Diana’s IVF is successful.

Now, we do know that this show has delivered one huge twist already when it comes to (spoiler alert) killing off Sean Bean. We know that the actor has been killed off on a ton of shows over the years and yet, it still manages to blow people away.

What do you most want to see moving into The City is Ours season 1 episode 4 when it arrives next week?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







