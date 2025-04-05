The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Samira Wiley on saying goodbye

As many of you may be very-much aware at this point, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be the final one over at Hulu. However, at the same time it is not going to be the end of the franchise as a whole. Another spin-off is coming in The Testaments, and of course we are excited to see what happens when it comes to its particular story.

Now that we’ve said that, how many cast members are going to course through both of these shows? The answer here may be fairly simple: Not many.

Speaking in a new interview with Parade, Samira Wiley (Moira) indicates that once the main series itself is done, so is she with this world:

“I’m not gonna tease and say maybe or nothing. Nope … I am done with it. I am done with the trauma. I am. I mean it. Margaret Atwood, the way she writes these characters, the depth to all of it, I feel like I have played my part and my story is done.”

We don’t think that Wiley is saying anything disparaging here; rather, this is just a really painful world to be a part of, especially after a long period of time. We of course hope that June, Moira, and some other characters make some progress on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. However, at the same exact time, we do not think that there is going to be some supreme measure of closure. Some things are going to be left over to some extent for The Testaments, which will for sure feature Ann Dowd from the original show. Beyond that, everything remains somewhat of a mystery.

