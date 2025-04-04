SWAT season 8 episode 17 spoilers: ‘The Enemy Within’

As we get a little closer to see SWAT season 8 episode 17 on CBS next week, what all can we say about it? Well, be prepared for drama!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say that “The Enemy Within” is poised to be one of those stories that throws all sorts of drama at you. With that in mind, you better just be prepared! We envision that there will be one dramatic twist after another, and the center of the story could be rather personal. After all, it begins with a few officers being taken out in the street!

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 17 synopsis with all sorts of insight on what lies ahead:

“The Enemy Within” – When three of L.A.’s finest are targeted and gunned down in the street, Hondo and 20-Squad enlist the help of LAPD psychologist Dr. Wendy Hughes to assist in stopping a murderous rampage, reopening old wounds tied to the department’s failed response to a school shooting, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what more is going to be coming after the fact here?

Well, one thing that a lot of people are likely aware of at this point is that this is going to be the final season of the series — pending of course some sort of dramatic shift where a network or streaming service ends up picking the show up. For the time being, we just tend to think that this is something that could happen; yet, there is no guarantee! We just hope that there is a satisfying end here so we get some closure no matter what.

